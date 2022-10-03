Mathias Drumm scored all four goals to lead Bowling Green boys soccer past Evergreen, 4-1, in a non-league game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday.
Tyson Woodring scored for the Vikings. BG improves to 7-3-2 while Evergreen drops to 10-4.
Lake 1, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — Brady Hayward scored, assisted by Jackson Gladieux, as the Lake boys soccer team defeated Napoleon, 1-0, Saturday.
Holden Wodrich had one save in goal in earning the shutout for Lake.
Lake improves to 11-0-1 while Napoleon falls to 2-9-1.
Eastwood 4, Springfield 0
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood girls soccer opened a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat visiting Springfield Saturday, 4-0, in a non-league game.
For Eastwood, senior Hannah Montag, junior Kayla Buehler, sophomore Sam Brooks and freshman Piper Sutton scored one goal apiece.
Montag had two assists and freshman Grace Meter had one assist as Eastwood improves to 11-0-1 on the season. The Blue Devils drop to 4-9.
Bowling Green 3, Eastwood 1
PEMBERVILLE — Bowling Green defeated Eastwood, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23 in non-league volleyball Saturday.
For BG, Madison Cowan had 15 kills, 12 digs and one ace, Jamie Sayen had six kills, four solo blocks, one block assist, one ace and one dig, and Abigail Slembarski had three kills, one solo block, two aces, 12 digs and 36 assists.
Eastwood falls to 14-4 while BG improves to 7-8.
Yellow Jackets sweep Hilliard championships
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Perrysburg boys and girls cross country teams both won the Midwest Meet of Champions titles on Saturday.
Senior Andrew Beeks led the Yellow Jackets with a third-place finish in 16:16.
Anthony Clark (fourth, 16:19), Ethan Laeng (10th, 16:45), Carter Fry (14th, 16:54) and Brody Bauman (19th, 17:06) completed the Jackets’ scoring.
Perrysburg scored 50 points, followed by Lexington (72), Thomas Worthington (91), Madiera (107), Tipp City Tippecanoe (108), Sheridan (135), University School (161), Hilliard Bradley (178) and Logan (272).
The Perrysburg girls team scored 22 points, followed by Lexington (48), Madeira (65), Worthington (94) and Hilliard Bradley (147).
Perrysburg took the top three spots as junior Aubrey Evans won in 20:53.4, followed by runner-up freshman Holly Dalton (21:05.3) and third-place senior Ella Sibbersen (21:27.8).
Perrysburg junior Aubrey Wyckoff (21:51.3) was sixth and senior Lydia Reiter (22:17.9) was 10th.
The Perrysburg cross country team will return to action on Oct. 15 at the Northern Lakes League Championships held at Whiteford Valley Golf Club in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.
Otsego harriers fifth, 18th at Kalida
KALIDA — Otsego boys cross country finished fifth at the Kalida Wildcat Invitational, scoring 126 points. Five Knights ran personal bests.
Joseph Brestwer ran a personal record 17:03.5, good enough for 14th place, Nathan Strahm ran a personal record 17:19.2 (21st) and Wes Kellermeier ran a PR of 17:32 (24th).
Jack Seeger ran in 18:00.3, good for 34th place, and Ben Nusbaum ran a PR of 18:00.6, good for 35th. R.J. Agosti ran a PR 19:00.1, good for 68th, and Keegan Mentrek ran a PR 19:41.4, good for 89th.
Jacob Obringer and Caleb Euler also ran personal records in the open race.
The Otsego girls scored 466 points to finish 18th.
Runners were Summer Villarreal (22:54.8), Celeste Ellerbrock (23:15.1), Sophie Dimick (24:25.9), Lila Seeger (26:51.5), Summer Olson (26:57.1), Britta Simpson (27:41.8), Brooke Bergman (28:23.8) and Abigail Martin (34:06.2).
For Olson, Simpson and Bergman, their times were personal records.