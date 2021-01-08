BGSU hockey defeated WCHA foe Bemidji State 3-2 on Thursday night to move to 3-0 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and 12-1-0 overall on the season.
It was a high scoring game for the first two periods as the teams traded goals making it 3-2 heading into the third period.
But that isn’t to say that it wasn’t an action-packed third period. The Falcons were on their heels for much of the quarter and were saved by senior goalkeeper Eric Dop on the penalty kill on multiple occasions to close out the game.
“Eric was really good again when we needed him to be. There wasn’t a lot of opportunities for either team on the power play tonight,” BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said. “The biggest kill of the night is the next kill and for us Eric was huge in that kill there at the end.”
In seven games played this season Dop’s record in goal is still a perfect at 7-0. His 93% save percentage is No. 5 in the WCHA.
Eigner knew coming into this game that it wouldn’t be easy. Bemidji State finished No. 11 in the USCHO poll when last season was canceled and have always been a tough team to play in the WCHA. But his team found a way to continue their incredible run this season.
“Bemidji plays really hard and we knew that they would be a team that wouldn’t quit. They’ve got a lot of good older players that play really hard. They are disciplined and it was a really tough, physical, hard WCHA game so the third it was a grind and we felt like our guys handled it really well,” Eigner said.
Bemidji State were the ones that started off the scoring on the night. Junior forward Owen Silinger netted the goal in the first period.
Just a minute later, the Falcons would go on a run of three-straight goals of their own starting with one from junior forward Taylor Schneider.
The next goal wouldn’t come until the second period from senior forward Connor Ford. That goal would be followed by Max Johnson, who was in his first game back since he went out with an injury on Dec. 19 against Quinnipiac.
The Falcons conceded one more goal, from Bemidji State’s senior forward Brendan Harris, before the second period was over.
Dop and the defense were able to hold on and the win streak continues.
“They are a fun group to be around, they really are, and I mean they are 12-1 if you can’t have fun doing this then you need to go and do something else. Anytime you are in an environment like that where everybody is pushing each other and everyone genuinely wants success for the other guy it is a lot of fun, everyone is having a blast,” Eigner said.
The Falcons will go for the sweep tonight against Bemidji State at Slater Family Ice Arena. The puck is set to drop at 7:07 p.m.