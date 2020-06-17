PERRYSBURG — The calm, sunny weather on Tuesday would be considered by most golfers to be ideal for a great round.
That opportunity was seized Tuesday when Perrysburg High School junior Mason Deal shot 63 to win the boys 16-18 division of the Glass City Open.
Deal set the Toledo Junior Golf Association’s single-round scoring record with his 9-under-par performance at Belmont Country Club.
“It was a lot of fun out there. Things were just really clicking,” Deal said. “I still can’t really grasp what I did yet.”
Deal arrived at the golf course early that day, warming up as usual. The young golfer made three birdies and two bogeys for a 35 on the front nine, but the back nine was where things started to click.
Deal made eight birdies on his final nine holes.
He had a par on the 16th.
His back nine score was 28.
Deal has a knack for making local sports history. The rising junior became the first athlete in Northern Lakes League History to win medalist honors in two sports — golf and tennis — as a freshman in 2019. In tennis, Deal qualified for the Ohio High School Athletics Association state tournament as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Deal was looking to repeat his achievement this spring, but was unable because of the cancellation of spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a twist of irony, Deal was able to spend his newfound free time on the golf course, refining his game all spring.
Deal has been playing golf since he was a kid, and considers Belmont to be his home golf course.
“My family, and I, we go out on the weekends. I use the range and practice facilities every single day. All of that time put in, coming together,” Deal said.
Throughout the final half of his performance, a relatively large crowd began to form near the 18th green. One of the people who stayed put was Jim McGill, director of the Toledo Junior Golf Association, fearing it might cause Deal to falter.
“[The other golfers] were saying ‘let’s go out and see [Mason]. I said ‘no, no, don’t mess with him. It’s bad mojo to go out there,’” McGill said.
Deal was aware of his score the entire round, but tried to forget about the pressure to keep hitting birdies.
“If I had kept that in my mind, I would’ve been extremely nervous and might have choked,” Deal said. “But I ended up keeping it together. I just made a couple of crazy putts that I got lucky on I think.”
But to hear McGill describe it, Deal’s performance was anything but luck. McGill has been watching Deal play since he was 12, and believes the now-16-year old was in the zone.
“It wasn’t luck,” McGill said. “He’s an excellent golfer. He just got in that zone and everything was going right for him. There was no luck involved, it was skill.”
When Deal stepped off the 18th green, having just set an association record, the socially distanced crowd of 75 people was boisterous.
“The place went crazy,” McGill said.
Deal said he received plenty of congratulations that afternoon.
“It was pretty cool to be around all that. They almost seemed more excited I did,” Deal said.
Deal hopes to take the momentum of his performance and use it to qualify for the state tournament in either golf or tennis in the future, individually or as part of a team.
“It would be better as a team, but qualifying for either sport would be the ultimate goal,” Deal said.