As the late afternoon twilight started to turn the brown of the Falcon jerseys into a sinister black, or at least those segments that weren’t covered in mud, an eerie realization started to spread across the 15 Bowling Green State University rugby players on the field.
They were about to win the Mid-American Conference rugby championship for the 40th straight time. And they weren’t just going to win it, the Falcons were blowing out longtime foe Western Michigan 48-15.
The only time Bowling Green hasn’t won the conference outright since 1982 was in 2018, when weather canceled the final and BGSU and Western Michigan were declared co-champions.
Sunday’s cold, wet, snowy sloppy weather meant that as time went on the mud became a bit of a factor. That worked out just fine for BG eight man Nico LaBianca. The big forward had missed a large chunk of the season because of a shoulder injury, and he was also carrying a groin pull which prompted head coach Tony Mazzarella to keep him out of Saturday’s game.
The decision was a good one.
“He was not 100% but he had a monster game on Sunday,” Mazzarella said. “By that time everyone had traveled back and forth over the field so it was a little slick. In the second half that definitely favored guys with some momentum, and that was Nico.”
LaBianca scored an early try on a 35-meter gallop to get the Falcons going, and Ryan Niemiller converted to make it 7-0. Pat Collevy answered with a penalty goal, but then look Zach Szepiela picked up at the base of the ruck and was over for a second Falcon try. Outside center Joe Johnson, who has had an excellent season, blazed through and past everyone for a 50-meter score that, with Niemiller’s conversion, made it a 19-3 scoreline.
Western Michigan came back with a long kick downfield. Bowling Green couldn’t control it and Luke Sutherland toed the ball ahead and soccer-dribbled it over the line before falling on it for the try and a 19-8 score.
But Falcon flyhalf Jake Kubicki was in from short range and converted his try to give the Falcons a 26-8 lead at halftime.
It didn’t get any better for the Broncos in the second half. LaBianca chugged in for his second right from the kickoff and Johnson punched in his second as well.
“Joe had a really good day,” Mazzarella said. “He had a really impressive try in the first half, broke four or five tackles. We’ve moved him around in the backline from wing to center and then back out to the wing. But we saw that center works best for him and he’s really relishing it. He and Tony Mock are really good, dynamic ball-handlers and they complement each other.”
Bronco center Nick Pastore clawed one back for WMU but LaBianca put an exclamation point on it, scoring on a big forward push and then making a 50-meter break before feeding Johnson. The end was Bowling Green 48 Western Michigan 15.
“We just clicked a lot more,” Mazzarella said. “We kept our discipline. We had some good contributions like Nico and Joe, but also Sam Hooper at lock who was really good on defense when we needed it, and Travis Riba started our first game at scrumhalf, then moved to the wing when Griffin Black was injured, did well at both, and then was back at scrumhalf at the end of the final.”
The biggest issue for Bowling Green now is discipline, Mazzarella said. The players have been known to chirp a bit and they can get themselves into a bit of a penalty whirlpool.
“It just can’t happen at the wrong moment,” he said.
Next up for Bowling Green now is the National Championship on Dec. 4-5 in Charlotte, North Carolina, against either Clemson or Tennessee.