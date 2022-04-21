OXFORD, Ohio — Bowling Green State University softball put together an improbable seventh-inning rally on Tuesday, scoring four runs with two outs in the seventh inning en route to a 4-2 win over Miami University. The Mid-American Conference thriller was held at Miami Softball Stadium.
A Peyton Dolejs grand slam was the difference in the comeback win for the Falcons (23-11, 9-5 MAC). Dolejs reached base three times in four plate appearances, with two hits and a walk in the win over the conference-leading RedHawks (24-13, 15-3 MAC).
Down to their final out, the Falcons got three-straight singles from Sarah Gonzalez, Maycee Godbolt and Greta L’Esperance. With the bases loaded, Dolejs turned on a 1-0 pitch from MU’s Courtney Vierstra and homered down the left-field line.
In the home half of the inning, BGSU’s Payton Gottshall struck out both Karlee Juarez and Chloe Parks before getting Allie Cummins to hit a foul pop that was grabbed by first baseman Ally Bezjak for the final out.
Dolejs led the way at the plate, with two of BGSU’s six hits. Both Gonzalez and Bailey Sample had a single and a walk in the win.
Gottshall allowed two runs and five hits, walking one batter and striking out 12 in the complete-game win.