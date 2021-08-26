The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team’s grueling 2021 schedule continues this week with a third consecutive road match to start the season.
Head coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons, the three-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, head to Columbus tonight for a contest against Ohio State University. First touch is set for 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Tonight’s Ohio State matchup is scheduled to be streamed via Big Ten Network Plus (BTN+). Sunday’s Oakland contest will be streamed on YouTube, and produced by WBGU-TV.
On Sunday afternoon, the Falcons will begin the home portion of the schedule when Oakland University comes to town. That match will begin at 2 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium.
Sunday is Dog Day at Cochrane Stadium, with fans encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the Oakland match.
Thursday’s OSU match marks BGSU’s second-straight contest against a Big Ten Conference opponent. The Falcons will face four Big Ten schools in a five-match span, with Michigan State and Illinois on the early-September schedule.
BGSU dropped a pair of road matches last week, falling to Notre Dame by a 3-1 count in the regular-season opener (Aug. 19) before dropping a narrow 2-1 decision at Michigan (Sunday).