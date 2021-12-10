Ferris State made themselves comfortable at Slater Family Ice Arena as Bowling Green State University hockey lost their first home game of the season, 6-3, to the Bulldogs.
The Falcons had been 5-0 at home. They also had a six-game winning streak over Ferris State. The Bulldogs’ last win over the Falcons was on Jan. 26, 2019. That game was also at Slater.
Momentum began to swing in favor of Ferris after they scored three goals in the last minute of the second period.
“We gave up a power play goal to tie it and then we stopped playing. The goal at the end can’t happen,” head coach Ty Eigner said.
It all started with a power play goal by the Bulldogs. Stepan Pokorny scored the goal to tie the game up 3-3.
Then, Ferris State scored twice in a span of 19 seconds to make it a 5-3 game heading into the third period.
“It should have been 4-3 at worst going into the third. It’s really disappointing because of the result,” Eigner said.
BGSU played a better third period. They had 13 shots on goal in the period and had some chances.
They also replaced junior goaltender Zack Rose after the second period with freshman Christian Stoever.
Ferris State held strong and protected their lead.
“Our start was good. The second period was not our best. Then playing from behind in the third period is not easy to do,” senior Sam Craggs said.
The game came down to that last minute of the second period.
Before then, BGSU had a 3-2 lead and had all the momentum. Senior Alex Barber had two power play goals in the second period to give the Falcons the lead.
The power play unit went 2 for 5 tonight. Ferris State was 1 for 3 on their power plays.
The Falcons played well despite having a not-so-relaxing bye week. Earlier in the week, Eigner said the team was dealing with some injuries and the team was dealing with a flu problem.
Those problems did not factor into today’s game, he added.
“Their individual energy was down, but we asked guys to fight through it and they did. If you go into the third period up 3-2, you’re feeling a lot better about where your at,” Eigner said.
BGSU left this game with more injuries. Eigner said Barber and freshman Austen Swankler were pulled from the game due to injuries. He does not know what is bothering them or if they will return tomorrow, he said.
This game could help spark a run from the team.
“I hope it’s a wake up call. We need everybody, we’re not reliant upon one player,” Eigner said.
The Falcons will gear up for another physical matchup against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Puck will drop at 7:07 p.m.