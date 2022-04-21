Bowling Green State University basketball has three players on the Academic All-MAC team. Trey Diggs, Isaac Elsasser and Brenton Mills were all named, the Mid-American Conference announced on Wednesday.
This marks the second consecutive year that Bowling Green has had multiple players named to the list after having two named last year. This is the first time in program history that a trio of Falcons has been named to the list.
Diggs posted a GPA of 3.823 while working towards his MBA. Returning for his fifth year of eligibility in 2021-22, Diggs worked his way into the record books, finishing eighth on the all-time three-point field goals made list with 175, including a career-high 66 this past season. Diggs was one of just two Falcons to start all 31 games this past season and finished second on the team for points per game with an average of 9.5.
Elsasser has earned a GPA of 3.896. The junior played in 18 games for the Falcons and set new career-highs in every statistic across the board. His best game of the season came against Carlow when he registered career-highs in points (20), rebounds (3) and steals (2) while going 4-for-7 from behind the arc.
Mills has a 3.333 GPA in finance. Mills was one of three Falcons to appear in all 31 games and started 23 for the Falcons. Mills logged single season highs for his collegiate career in offensive rebounds (22), steals (11) and blocks (6). He also managed to post three double-digit scoring games, including a season-high 13 against Ohio.