The 9u BG Diamond Cats went 5-0 to win the Duck Pond Classic in Huron last this past weekend. They defeated the Findlay Diamond Dawgs 8-4 in the Championship. The Diamond Cats finished their season with a 35-5-1 record, winning two tournament championships, finishing runner-up at the Mansfield Mini Monster III and were the NWOABL regular season champions.Team members are: Will Fralick, Michael Lump, Aiden Iler, Kenton Dean, Cameron Daman, Kaden Smith, Blair Baldonado, Sam Tracy, Owen Snyder and Lincoln Prentice. The Diamond Cats are coached by Tony Iler, Nick Snyder, Adam Dean and Zach Prentice

