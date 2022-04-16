BLOOMDALE — Eastwood senior pitcher Lake Boos struck out 12, walked one, and allowed four hits and one run as the Eagles defeated Elmwood, 6-1, Friday in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt.
Making Boos’ feat even more impressive is that he did it throwing against winds gusting to over 30 miles-per-hour. He threw 92 pitches through six innings.
“It was tough. I’ve never pitched in this weather before, so I tried to keep them off the board as much as possible,” Boos said.
In the seventh, Eastwood junior Ethan Rapp took the hill, striking out the side on 12 pitches.
“Lake was exceptional tonight. It was very, very windy out there tonight and I was happy with both pitchers,” Eastwood coach Kevin Leady said. “They attacked, threw strikes, and left everything out there.”
Add to that the Eastwood defense did not make an error, despite fly balls being blown yards off course, sometimes from foul territory into fair territory.
“When our defense plays well, we are going to be tough to beat,” Boos said.
Eastwood remains undefeated at 6-0 but give Elmwood credit. They are the first team to force Eastwood to play a seven-inning game.
Eastwood’s five previous wins all became final when the mercy rule kicked in after five innings.
Elmwood falls to 1-5 with their only win coming against North Baltimore, and the Royals have yet to win in league play, but you never would have known it Friday.
“We’ve had that conversation and we know it is not always going to be easy. We had to stay focused. Elmwood played real hard and you have to give a lot of credit to them,” Leady said.
Elmwood southpaw pitcher, senior Tyler Shaffer, gave up one run in the second and four in the third, but a combined three errors contributed to both rallies.
After that Shaffer settled in, striking out nine, walking just one batter, and giving up eight hits through six innings.
He did not allow a base runner in the fifth or sixth innings and left the game after throwing 116 pitches. He is the first hurler this season, from any team, to keep Eastwood from scoring in double digits.
“I’m really proud of him. He’s a senior and he’s paid his dues,” Elmwood coach Kyle Reiser said.
“We were playing against a good team, everybody knows they are a good team, and they always have been in the past and are again this year.
“But he just took the ball and went out there and threw away. He wanted to throw, and he mixed speeds and changed locations and he kept them off balance. I can’t say enough about the way he pitched today.”
Eastwood senior Isaac Cherry started the scoring with a solo home run blast over the right-center field fence in the second inning.
In the third, junior Case Boos led off by showing off his speed, turning a would-be single hit to left field into a double, Lake Boos was hit by a pitch, and junior Jordan Pickerel and Cherry singled.
On RBIs by Pickerel, Cherry, junior Jackson Bauer, all four scored, putting the Eagles up 5-0.
Case Boos, who also doubled in the fourth, led off the seventh by walking on a 3-and-2 count, and advanced to second when his older brother Lake was hit by a pitch for a second time.
After Elmwood sophomore reliever Andrew Holland, also a southpaw, walked senior Andrew Arntson, Case Boos scored the Eagles’ final run when Cherry hit a grounder to second.
Arntson also doubled in the first inning and sophomore Jarod Bonfiglio hit a base hit to right in the second inning for the Eagles, but Arntson was stranded and Bonfiglio was caught stealing.
For Elmwood, Holland, batting as designated hitter before taking the mound, went 2-for-3, and junior Lex Voska and senior William Keiffer had one base hit apiece.