WHITEHOUSE — Despite Elmwood’s 6-foot senior wing Brooklyn Thrash scoring 27 points, Wauseon pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Royals, 72-58, in a Division III district final Saturday.
Off a steal by Elmwood sophomore guard Kate Keiffer, Thrash scored her 2,000th career point with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter.
A large contingent of Elmwood fans in attendance at Anthony Wayne’s Dick Albaugh Physical Education and Athletic Center held pre-printed signs recognizing Thrash’s achievement.
Thrash also had 12 rebounds and four steals and is now the leading all-time scorer and rebounder in Elmwood basketball history.
Thrash’s 2,000th point put the Royals up 47-43, and she hit a three-pointer with 50 seconds remaining as Elmwood enjoyed a 50-46 lead entering the fourth quarter.
In the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, Thrash scored on a steal and a lay-up, putting the Royals up 52-46. It looked as if Elmwood’s chances of advancing to the regional tournament were looking good.
However, Wauseon ripped off 16 points unanswered to grab a 62-52 lead and the Royals could never recover.
The Royals committed 13 turnovers in the fourth quarter alone, and Wauseon shot 14 free throws in the final eight minutes.
“We were right there,” Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said. “We were up by six points, and they had to put back in two girls (in foul trouble) who were out, and we self-destructed.
“We threw the ball out of bounds, and we did not run things we were supposed to,” Reynolds continued.
By game’s end, Wauseon shot more than three times as many free throws, making 25-of-35 from the charity stripe, while Elmwood was 10-for-11. Reynolds was livid about the disparity.
“We played three quarters really well and then it was like we got every call to go against us,” Reynolds said.
Elmwood also shot well from the floor, hitting 21-of-40 field goals (53%), including three treys by freshman wing Aubrey Johnson and one each by Thrash, junior wing Cara Frank and junior guard Anna Meyer.
Three Wauseon players combined to score 65 of their 72 points — senior guard Marisa Seiler scored 23 points, 6-1 junior forward Hayley Meyer scored 21 and senior guard Autumn Pelok scored 20.
Meyer only made six field goals, but she was 9-for-12 from the free throw line and had five rebounds and two steals. Seiler had a team-high seven rebounds and Pelok had four rebounds and four steals.
The 20-3 Indians are advancing to the Lexington regional tournament take on Ottawa-Glandorf, which defeated the state’s No. 4 team, Liberty-Benton, 35-31, in a district final at Elida.
The Indians shot 44% (21-for-48) from the field but had just 12 turnovers to the Royals’ 27. Wauseon held a narrow 27-26 rebounding edge.
For Elmwood, Johnson scored 13, Frank scored seven, 6-0 junior Post Anna Barber scored six, Meyer scored three points and Keiffer added two points.
Barber played limited minutes in the first half when she got into early foul trouble, so in the second half Thrash moved from the wing to posting up low and Barber posted up high.
That seemed to work in the third quarter as Elmwood outscored Wauseon 17-13 with Thrash scoring 13.
For Wauseon, senior guard Ellie Rodriguez had three points and three steals, senior guard Kadence Carroll scored three points and freshman forward Johanna Tesler added one point.