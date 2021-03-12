Bowling Green fell to Northern Michigan in the first game of the first round of the WCHA playoffs, 4-3.
Even with the loss, the Falcons had two players with milestone nights. Cameron Wright notched his 100th career point with an assist in the second period. Taylor Schneider also potted his first career hat trick.
Penalties and costly turnovers in the second period were the downfall for the Falcons.
The first period was controlled heavily by Bowling Green, as it usually is with their high-paced style, and they scored the first goal at 13:32. The goal would be Schneider's first of three. Tim Theocharidis and Sam Craggs were helpers on the goal.
That’s where the game would stay into the first intermission, with BGSU out-shooting Northern Michigan 11-4 in the first period.
The next goal of the game wouldn’t be until halfway through the second period, with Alex Frye tying the game for the Wildcats. Micheal Van Unen and Brandon Schultz give the assists on the power play goal.
The goal would mark a tough stretch for the Falcons.
Only 50 seconds later, Mikey Colella would jump a clearing attempt by BGSU, and convert the turnover into a goal for the Wildcats. The goal was unassisted and pushed Northern Michigan to a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats carried the momentum into another power play, with Griffin Loughran moving the lead to 3-1 for Northern Michigan. AJ Vanderbeck and Michael Van Unen both registered the assists on the play.
Three and a half minutes later, Brandon Schultz would pot the game-winning goal at 17:05 into the second period. Vanderbeck got his second assist.
Northern Michigan closed the gap in shots on goal in the second period, out-shooting Bowling Green 12-5, and tying the Falcons at 26-26 through two periods.
Bowling Green jumped out to a quick start in the third, with Schneider netting his second of the evening at 1:45 into the period. Wright scored his 100th career point by assisting the goal, along with Justin Wells.
Schneider finished the hat trick at 9:29 into the final period and narrowed the deficit to 4-3, but that is where the comeback ended. Will Cullen and Theocharidis assisted the goal.
The Falcons would mount a valiant effort in the final 10 minutes of the period. They were able to keep the puck in the Wildcat zone for a majority of the time but were unable to convert it.
The Falcons trail the Wildcats 1-0 in the first round of the WCHA playoffs after one game. Game two is Saturday with a 7:07 p.m. puck drop. Bowling Green will be looking to tie the series at one a piece, and force a game on Sunday,