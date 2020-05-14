Bowling Green State University men’s soccer coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons have rounded out this year’s signing class with the addition of Valdemar Fogt.
Fogt, a native of Silkeborg, Denmark, will be a freshman at BGSU in the 2020-21 academic year.
Fogt is the ninth newcomer to join the Falcon family during the offseason.
Erlandson, a transfer from Huntington University, and Fernandez Garrido, who joins BGSU from Milligan College, each have one year of eligibility remaining. The other seven newcomers, including Fogt, all have four years of eligibility remaining.
“Valdemar joins us from Silkeborg IF Academy in Denmark and will finish out our 2020 class,” Fogt said. “He is an exciting, attacking midfielder that will fit into our system straight away.”
BGSU closed the 2019 season with an overall record of 13-7-1. The Falcons posted a double-digit win total for the first time since 2014 and just the second time since 1998. BGSU more than doubled the team’s win total from a year ago. Nichols and the Falcons had five seniors on the 26-man 2019 roster.