BLOOMDALE — Jaxon Delventhal struck out 15 batters and threw a complete game shutout on the road for Lake baseball in their 5-0 NBC victory over Elmwood Wednesday evening.
The win moves the Flyers to 12-5, 5-1 NBC with the win. Elmwood falls to 3-9, 1-5 NBC with the loss. The Flyers currently sit in first place in the NBC, one game ahead of Eastwood who is in second place at 4-2. Elmwood sits just one game ahead of last place Fostoria.
While Elmwood wasn’t able to get any runs across at all in the game, the Flyers got started early. Delventhal got on base with a single and then a hit by pitch and a two-out, two-RBI double from Richie Hayward put Lake ahead 2-0 after one half inning.
The Royals came out swinging in the next inning, getting back-to-back singles to start. But after getting two runners thrown out trying to steal, and a strikeout by Delventhal, the Flyers were able to get out of the inning.
After this, both Delventhal and the Royals starting pitcher in Andrew Holland cruised, Lake got another run in the top of the fifth with a single and three-straight walks, but they wouldn’t put any more runs on the board until a two spot in the sixth to stretch the lead to 5-0.
For Elmwood, they never really threatened again after that first inning as in four of the seven innings that Delventhal pitched, all three outs came via the strikeout.
Delventhal’s final stat line was seven innings, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out 15 and walking one. Holland got the loss for Elmwood going five innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking four.
At the plate, Hayward led the Flyers going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. For the Royals it was Williams Kieffer who went 2-for-3 as well.
Both teams are back in action on Friday, Lake will get Genoa at home while Elmwood will travel to Otsego to take on the Knights.