At the Division II sectional meet in Defiance, Bowling Green had four wrestlers reach the championship match with one winning a title and three finishing as runner-up.
BG senior Cameron Deiter (26-1) won a sectional championship by pinning Celina senior Brycen Miracle (35-7) in 1:20.
BG junior Daniel Fields (26-15) was a 144-pound sectional runner-up after losing a 10-4 decision in the championship to Wauseon sophomore Benicio Torres (28-13).
At 157 pounds, BG junior Mike Kinzel (34-5) was runner-up, losing to Wauseon senior Connor Twigg (36-8) by a close 5-4 decision in the title match.
BG junior Dominick Burch (26-6) was runner-up, losing his 285-pound title to Wapakoneta senior Cael Rostorfer (40-7) by a 4-2 decision.
BG senior Daniel Castro (24-11) placed fifth, winning a 4-3 decision over Elida sophomore Skyler Kirk (23-13) in the 113-pound consolation final.
As a result, BG finished sixth out of 12 teams scoring 101 points to place behind Wauseon (249½), St. Marys (220), Napoleon (176½), Wapakoneta (145) and Celina (143).
Filling out the team scores are Defiance (97), Elida (59½), Bryan (59), Lima Shawnee (35), Van Wert (33) and Ottawa-Glandorf (16).
During the D-II sectional meet at Sandusky Perkins, Rossford had two sectional champions and scored 80 points to place ninth out of 12 teams.
Rossford sophomore Ayden Wilson (31-6) won a 7-3 decision over Shelby senior Garrett Baker (30-10) to win the 157-pound championship.
Rossford senior Dominic Schuler (29-5) won a 3-1 decision in the 175-pound championship over Norwalk sophomore Rayn Fox (32-14).
At 165 pounds, Rossford junior Justin Hire (24-11) finished as runner-up after getting pinned by Sandusky junior Decarvion Jones (28-8) in 5:42.
Rossford sophomore Dylan Eckhart (6-8) won a 9-5 decision over Shelby sophomore Micah Shackle (5-15) to place fifth at 150.
Perkins won the team event, scoring 237½ points, followed by Norwalk (155), Shelby (141), Vermilion (133½), Sandusky (117½), Port Clinton (113), Huron (106½), Mansfield Madison (86) and Rossford.
The final three teams were Toledo Central Catholic (74), Maumee (26) and Toledo Woodward (1).