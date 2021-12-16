PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg junior forward Megan Gibbs loves it when the pep band plays a little tune after the Yellow Jackets make a free throw.
“It feels good. After that, you just kind of know, ‘Hey, we got this. ‘We can put this away and we can win.’” Gibbs said.
In the fourth quarter, Perrysburg, took care of the basketball and connected on 9-of-14 free throws to defeat Anthony Wayne, 38-28, during a Northern Lakes League game Thursday.
“I like the way we stepped up and hit free throws. For a team that hasn’t really been in that situation very often we stepped up and looked confident. I like the way we ended there,” Perrysburg coach Todd Sims said.
Perrysburg evens its record to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the NLL while AW falls to 4-2 and 3-2.
Perrysburg freshman guard Chloe Kilbride led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, senior guard Katie Sims scored nine points, Gibbs added seven points and five rebounds, and freshman guard Ayla Turk scored five points.
Perrysburg shot 37% (11-for-31) from the field and 65% (13 for 20) from the charity stripe, but it was the Yellow Jackets’ zone defense that gave the Generals fits.
The Yellow Jackets held the Generals to seven field goals in 42 attempts for a measly 17% percent shooting from the field.
A usually fast-paced, up-tempo AW team not only shot poorly, they also could not figure out a way to get into the paint against the Yellow Jackets’ zone.
“It was a combination of both — bad shooting and the zone,” AW coach Jami Carter said. “We practiced it several days in a row, but we still struggled with it.”
Gibbs says it is all about filling in the gaps, making the defense look bigger than it really is.
“We’ve been working on it. We play man, but the zone works out and everyone, like coach says in practice, kind of ‘tweens everybody,” Gibbs said.
“We don’t have just one person, we kind of have two in the middle of everybody and it worked out really well tonight.”
Whatever it takes to win, says coach Sims, adding that it helps when your opponents are not shooting well.
“I think we’ve played it (zone) in every game, a little bit here and there. It’s just something — we play man and zone. We do both,” Sims said. “I’m not a man or zone coach — whatever we need to do to try to win,
“It worked tonight. They struggled. It happens. Sometimes you have a bad night.”
The third quarter, AW forced seven Perrysburg turnovers, but in the fourth the Yellow Jackets settled down, committing just two and forcing the Generals to foul.
“The third quarter I thought we got a little tentative,” Sims said. “I told them to not just look at the clock. You guys play and I’ll worry about that stuff. We got a little more aggressive in the fourth quarter.”
In the fourth, AW had no choice but to foul because Perrysburg’s offensive possession game was flawless. A usually aggressive AW defense could not create anything in transition.
“We knew we had the lead, but coach was saying the whole time, ‘Don’t look at the score. Everybody says its 0-0 or play like you are down 10, and we did,” Gibbs said.
“Everybody held the ball, and nobody threw the ball away or made bad decisions. It was a good connection between everybody.”
Perrysburg also outrebounded AW, 35-28, limiting second chances by the Generals’ offense. Perrysburg 6-foot-2 sophomore center Wrigley Takats had four points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Freshman guard Elise Bender led AW with 13 points and six rebounds, senior guard Amelia Womack scored five points and freshman guard Brooke Bender had three points and eight rebounds.
AW senior guard Maison Barrow scored three points and senior post Jenna Rybicki and senior guard Sophia Schneider added two points each.
AW’s only other loss was 35-33 to Springfield in a league tilt that came down to the wire. The Generals had good wins over Sylvania Northview, Southview, St. Ursula, and Bowling Green, so this loss stung a bit.
“You know, the season is young,” Carter said. “We talk to our kids about, ‘Hey, we’re going to have hiccups. We’re going to have bad nights. It just depends on how we respond to it.’
“Our overall goal is to be better the next game, so that is what we are going to go in and work on,” Carter continued.