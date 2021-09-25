Bowling Green State University football is celebrating after defeating Big Ten member Minnesota, 14-10, at Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday. And why shouldn’t they?
The Falcons defeated the Golden Gophers, 32-31 in overtime, the last time the two teams at the Metrodome in 2007. This year’s BGSU win evens up the all-time series between the two programs, 2-2.
“I am elated and haven’t felt like this in a long time,” said BGSU 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore linebacker Brock Horne, who had nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
“It’s been a while since Bowling Green has been an elite program, and I think that we’re taking a step in that direction. This is huge for us,” Horne continued.
Even before the game started, Horne said the Falcons believed in themselves.
“I think we were confident in each other and in our abilities as a defense,” Horne said. “We know who we are, and everyone trusts the guy next to them.
“We were confident coming into the game, but we knew again that they were going to be physically tough. We were mentally prepared for it.”
The BGSU defense came up big for the second straight game. The Falcons have allowed just 20 points in the last two games – both wins – and only 42 points over the last three contests.
Minnesota had 57 yards on each of the first two drives to begin the second half. On the Gophers’ other 11 drives combined, the BGSU defense allowed a total of just 122 yards.
The BGSU defense held Minnesota to just 241 total yards on the day, and the Falcons came up with a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to seal the win.
Horne came up big twice. BG went three-and-out on the first drive against the Minnesota defense, which posted a shutout of Colorado on the road last week.
The Golden Gophers picked up a pair of first downs on their opening drive, moving the ball as far as the BGSU 31. Horne burst through the line to sack Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan for an eight-yard loss on third-and-8, knocking the home team out of field-goal range. The ensuing punt was downed on the Falcon four-yard line.
The Falcons went three-and-out on another drive, and on the first play of the following drive, an 18-yard run by Morgan ended when Horne knocked the ball loose. Blaine Spires recovered the ball at the Falcons’ 43-yard line.
BGSU 5-10, 200-pound junior free safety Jordan Anderson had a big day, too.
Early in the second period, Minnesota moved the ball into BG territory. Anderson stopped 5-10, 190-pound freshman running back Mar’Keise Irving for a loss of a yard, and BGSU 5-10, 190-pound senior right cornerback Davon Ferguson then sacked senior quarterback Tanner Morgan for a seven-yard loss on a third-and-7 play, forcing the Gophers to punt.
On another series, the Gophers picked up a first down on the next drive, but Anderson stopped Morgan for no gain on a scramble, and BGSU 6-4, 295-pound junior defensive end led a host of Falcons that sacked the Minnesota QB for a loss of 13 on the next play.
The drive wound up losing three yards before the Gophers were forced to punt. As a result, BG took a 7-3 lead into the half.
Anderson’s biggest moment came after BGSU punted the ball back to the Gophers late in the game, and a good return by sophomore Trey Potts put the ball at the Minnesota 42 with 23 seconds left.
On the next play Anderson came up with the pick, and one kneel-down later, the Falcons had the victory.
“We were watching film all day, so I saw the drop concept coming. I just followed the quarterback’s eyes and he led me right to the play,” Anderson said.
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler has said all year that he felt confident about his defense and he believes it will only get better.
“We honestly believe that one year from now we’re going to have a really good defensive front. That’s where the foundation of any football program begins,” Loeffler said.
“We need to improve on the offensive front. We want to make the same jump that we did with the offense in year three that we’re making with the defense in year two. We need to get old and stay old.
“So, keeping kids in the program, developing them and that’s when good things happen. We’re going to go out and try to do things the right way,” Loeffler continued
Loeffler said Brooks put it in perspective.
“To look at Karl Brooks and all of the guys that have been here whenever we began this escapade — Karl said the best thing to me — when we started this two years ago, he didn’t think it was going to work,” Loeffler said.
“But he looked at our staff today and our players and said, ‘It works.’ So, we’re going to keep improving on our football team, we’ve got a long way to go.
“We’ve got a great defense, a young football team on offense and our special teams are good.”