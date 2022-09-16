LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the 13th during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston tournament, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Bolton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

 Mary Schwalm

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau insisted he has no regrets about his decision to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.

"I couldn't be happier to be over here," he said. "I have no buyer's remorse."

