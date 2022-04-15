PERRYSBURG 4, SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 1
SYLVANIA — Perrysburg swept the three singles matches on their way to a 4-1 Northern Lakes League victory over Sylvania Northview Tuesday.
In first singles, Perrysburg’s Mason Deal defeated Max Forquer, 6-1, 6-2. In second singles, Matthew Wiley defeated Gavin Binni, 6-2, 6-2. In third singles, Sydney Deal defeated Connor Kleinschmidt, 6-0, 6-2.
In first doubles, the Northview doubles team of Grayson Worth and Grant Wieligman defeated the Yellow Jackets’ Nick Barry and Niranjan Bhagwat, 6-2, 2-6, 5-7.
In second doubles, Perrysburg’s Aiden Bielefeld and Jevin Mullins defeated Alex Kasee and Nicholas Legakis, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 2, OTSEGO 1
SOUTH CAROLINA — Perry County Central scored two runs in the top of the first and then held on as they defeated Otsego, 2-1, during the Knights’ spring trip Wednesday.
Otsego senior pitcher Lexi North struck out nine, walked two and allowed two hits and two runs, but neither run was earned as the Knights were guilty of five errors.
Riley Rowe and Kiana Dingledine were 2-for-3 for the Knights and Evelyn Rider also had a base hit.
For Perry Central, pitcher Kimberly Hughes struck out five, walked none, and gave up five hits and one run, but it was not earned, either, thanks to two errors by Central.
Otsego scored its lone run in the second but could not score again to tie the game. Kailey Dixon and Alyssa Dixon had base hits for Perry Central.