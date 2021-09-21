OREGON — Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal was the Northern Lakes League tournament medalist shooting 69 on Monday at Eagles Landing Golf Course.
She was followed by Anthony Wayne’s Madison Mitchell 82, Southview’s Eleanor Kelso 84, Anthony Wayne’s CeCe Stamm 89, Perrysburg’s Ariyah Ellis 91 and Bowling Green’s Lily Pollick shooting 92.
The girls team results:
Perrysburg 356
Anthony Wayne 365
Southview 382
Napoleon 406
Springfield 428
Bowling Green 441
Maumee 550
Anthony Wayne’s Ian Briars was the NLL tournament medalist shooting 68 and teammate Logan Sutto carded a 70. The boys also teed off on Monday at Eagles Landing.
Northview’s Ben Graeff 72, Southview’s Cooper Grill 72, Anthony Wayne’s Myles Murphy 73 and Perrysburg’s Mason Deal carded a 74.
Boys
Anthony Wayne 287
Northview 314
Southview 331
Napoleon 332
Perrysburg 325
Bowling Green 338
Maumee 371
Springfield 377