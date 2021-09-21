OREGON — Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal was the Northern Lakes League tournament medalist shooting 69 on Monday at Eagles Landing Golf Course.

She was followed by Anthony Wayne’s Madison Mitchell 82, Southview’s Eleanor Kelso 84, Anthony Wayne’s CeCe Stamm 89, Perrysburg’s Ariyah Ellis 91 and Bowling Green’s Lily Pollick shooting 92.

The girls team results:

Perrysburg 356

Anthony Wayne 365

Southview 382

Napoleon 406

Springfield 428

Bowling Green 441

Maumee 550

Anthony Wayne’s Ian Briars was the NLL tournament medalist shooting 68 and teammate Logan Sutto carded a 70. The boys also teed off on Monday at Eagles Landing.

Northview’s Ben Graeff 72, Southview’s Cooper Grill 72, Anthony Wayne’s Myles Murphy 73 and Perrysburg’s Mason Deal carded a 74.

Boys

Anthony Wayne 287

Northview 314

Southview 331

Napoleon 332

Perrysburg 325

Bowling Green 338

Maumee 371

Springfield 377

