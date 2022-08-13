Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a new school record, a 10-under 62, at the Edison Invitational at Thunderbird South in Huron on Wednesday.
She topped her old record of 66 at White Pines last year.
The Yellow Jackets were the runner-up in the tournament with a score of 340. Other scores were Ariyah Elllis 85, Olivia Eisaman 95 and Paige Feldkamp 98.
In other action this week, the Jackets were runner-up at their tournament, the Perrysburg Yellow Jacket Open at White Pines.
The scores were Deal, 71, Feldkamp 84, Ellis 85 and Eisaman 91. Deal finished second.
St. Ursula was medalist with 290.
The Bowling Green High School girls also competed in the tournament and carded 445. They were led by Lily Pollick with 102.
Bobcats sweep Archbold in girls tennis
BOWLING GREEN 5, ARCHBOLD 0
The Bowling Green High School girls tennis team defeated Archbold, 5-0, in a non-league tennis match at Bowling Green State University Tuesday.
In singles for BG, Libby Barnett defeated Meghan Taylor 6-1,6-0, Julia Barnett defeated Mackenzie Brennan, 6-0, 6-0, and Sarah Mathey defeated Aubri Delaney, 6-2, 6-1.
The BG doubles team of Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey defeated Gracie Wolf and Kacie Wolf, 6-1,6-0, and Audra Hammer and Audrey Nester defeated Katie Stoner and Karis Wyse, 6-0, 6-3.
BOWLING GREEN 4, WAPAKONETA 1
PERRYSBURG — The Bowling Green High School girls tennis team defeated Wapakoneta, 4-1, in an Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament tennis match at Perrysburg Tennis Center on Monday.
In singles Libby Barnett (BG) defeated Bailey Barrett, 6-1,6-2 and Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Addie Cooper 6-0, 6-0. In Wapakoneta’s only win, Elisabeth Good defeated Teeda Cromwell, 6-0, 6-2.
BG won both doubles matches as Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey defeated Brook Minnig and Kierra Siefring. 3-6,6-2, 1-0 (10-5) in a barnburner that came down to the wire.
“In the closest match of the day at first doubles, Brook Minnig and Kierra Siefring started very hot in the first set and capitalized on some errors by Geyman and Mathey,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“Geyman and Mathey were able to get a quick break in the second set and thanks to big serves and decisive volleys were able to close out the second set,” Drumm continued.
“In the third set tie-breaker Mathey and Geyman were able to get some big first serves in and force some errors by Hamill/Kohler to go up 9-2. After a few shaky points Mathey/Geyman were able to close out the tie-breaker 10-5.”
In second doubles, Audra Hammer and Audrey Nester (BG) defeated Abbie Hamill and Jenna Kohler, 6-3, 6-3.
Lake girls finish fifth
ELMORE — In a girls golf tournament hosted by Woodmore High School on Monday, Lake finished tied for fifth out of 15 teams.
Sarah Patrick placed third as an individual, shooting a 44-41—85. Hopewell-Loudon’s Marissa Cline was medalist with an 80 and Danbury’s Kamil Stevens placed second, shooting an 84.
Other Flyers who contributed were Abby Loving (49-49—98), Jessie Mickens (60-64—124) and Grace Collins (67-63—130).
In addition, Lake’s Addison Schultz shot 69-68—137 and Hailey Gobbell scored 75-76—151.
Hopewell-Loudon (344) won the team championship, followed by Danbury (408), Huron (420), Gibsonburg (431), Lake (437), Oak Harbor (437), Woodmore (442), Elmwood (445), Sandusky St. Mary (456), Sandusky Perkins (457), Genoa (498), Willard (532) and Eastwood, Tiffin Calvert and Port Clinton did not have enough golfers for a team score.