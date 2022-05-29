MASON, Ohio — Perrysburg senior Mason Deal eventually fell to the Division I singles champion at the state tennis tournament, ending Deal’s season at 28-1.
Deal opened at the 102nd Annual Boys State Tennis Tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center by defeating Solon junior Nikolas Romanov, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, to advance into the quarterfinals.
There, Deal fell to Mason senior Vignesh Gogineni, 6-1, 6-0.
Gogineni went on to defeat Cincinnati Sycamore sophomore Nicholas Choo, 6-1, 6-0, in the semifinals and Gahanna Lincoln junior Brandon Carpico, 6-3, 6-2, in the state championship match.