Perrysburg sophomore Sydney Deal has been named the Toledo Junior Golf Association Sharon Keil Player of the Year.
The TJGA banquet was held Monday at Toledo Country Club, where the final event of the season was played.
Deal had a scoring average of 75.5 and played in 11 events throughout the summer.
Beka Yang, Sylvania, was second in player-of-the year points and Riley Kleck, Napoleon, was third.
Logan Sutton, Monclova, class of 2024, was named the Frank Stranahan Boys Player of the Year. His scoring average was 72.64 and he played in 10 events.
Sam Sutton, Toledo, playing in 13 events, was second in player-of-the-year points and Mason Deal, Perrysburg, playing in six events, was third.
Avery Watson, Maumee, won the Paul Hahn Boys Sportsmanship Award.
Grace Stanford, Sylvania, was selected for the Karen Stone Girls Sportsmanship Award.
Scholarship award winners were Paige Reece, Paul Szymański Spirit Award, and Kleck for the Dr. Edward Jacobs Scholarship.
The TJGA Founders Invitational was played on Monday at Toledo.
Boys 16-18
Myles Murphy, 2024, Maumee 35-36—71
Nathan Harms, 2022, Toledo 36-37—73
Logan Sutto, 2024, Monclova 37-37—74
Girls 16-18
Yang, 2026 35-42—77
Kleck, 2021 41-38—79
Emily Dansack, 2022, Maumee 39-41—80*
Deal, 2024 40-40—80
*Scorecard playoff winner