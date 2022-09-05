Notre Dame Ohio St Football

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, left, pats quarterback C.J. Stroud on the chest after Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21-10 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Coach Ryan Day had no apologies for No. 2 Ohio State's low-scoring, "clunky" win over No. 5 Notre Dame.

Saturday night's underwhelming 21-10 victory was less about the Buckeyes showing off their sleek, high-scoring offense and more about grinding it out in the second half just to survive a difficult season opener.

0
0
0
0
0