YORKTOWN, Ind. – The Bowling Green women’s golf team saw Kayla Davis place first at the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Ball State, becoming the first Falcon to claim an Individual Medalist Honor since the 2017-18 season.
Davis sunk a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to clinch the victory and cap a score of 220 over the three days to pace the Falcons to a top half finish, being eighth of 16 as a team.
Davis utilized scores of 73, 74, 73 to tally the win. The win is the first for a Falcon since Erin Fahey took first at the KZoo Classic in October of 2017, leading Bowling Green to a tournament win. The scores of 73 in the first and third rounds set a new career-low score for Davis as well. The win also marked the first collegiate victory for Davis and helped the Falcons jump four spots in the team standings.
For team results, the Falcons finished in the middle of the pack, jumping four spots on the second day of competition. Bowling Green ended just a stroke behind Purdue Fort Wayne while finishing ahead of Western Michigan by two strokes, Dayton by three strokes and Oakland by five strokes.
Bowling Green Results
1 - Kayla Davis - 73, 74, 73 - 220 (+4)
T21 - Mallory Swartz - 76, 78, 77 - 231 (+15)
T53 - Nichole Cox - 83, 78, 79 - 240 (+24)
T59 - Aly Kovach - 88, 78, 76 - 242 (+26)
80 - Savannah Wyrick - 86, 80, 85 - 251 (+35)
Up Next
The Falcons next contest will be the Bearkat Invitational in Huntsville, Texas. The event will span Sept. 27-28 and will be hosted by Sam Houston State.