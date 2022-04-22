HOLLAND — The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team began play at the Mid-American Conference Championship on Friday at Stone Oak Country Club.

Kayla Davis logged the best round for BGSU, carding a 71.

Davis ended the day strong with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18. Her score of 71 puts her in third place after the first of three days.

As a team, the Falcons are in the middle of the pack, tied for sixth, after the first day of golf.

Bowling Green Results, Day 1

3 - Kayla Davis - 71 (-1)

T22 - Mallory Swartz - 81 (+9)

T34 - Nichole Cox - 83 (+11)

T37 - MacKenzie Moore - 84 (+12)

T37 - Samantha Blackburn - 84 (+12)

Team Standings

1 - Kent State - 296 (+8)

2 - Northern Illinois - 305 (+17)

3 - Toledo - 315 (+27)

4 - Akron - 316 (+28)

5 - Central Michigan - 317 (+29)

T6 - Bowling Green - 319 (+31)

T6 - Ball State - 319 (+31)

8 - Eastern Michigan - 330 (+42)

9 - Western Michigan - 332 (+44)

10 - Ohio - 339 (+51)

The second round of the Mid-American Conference Championship will be played Saturday with the third and final round set for Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0