HOLLAND — The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team began play at the Mid-American Conference Championship on Friday at Stone Oak Country Club.
Kayla Davis logged the best round for BGSU, carding a 71.
Davis ended the day strong with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18. Her score of 71 puts her in third place after the first of three days.
As a team, the Falcons are in the middle of the pack, tied for sixth, after the first day of golf.
Bowling Green Results, Day 1
3 - Kayla Davis - 71 (-1)
T22 - Mallory Swartz - 81 (+9)
T34 - Nichole Cox - 83 (+11)
T37 - MacKenzie Moore - 84 (+12)
T37 - Samantha Blackburn - 84 (+12)
Team Standings
1 - Kent State - 296 (+8)
2 - Northern Illinois - 305 (+17)
3 - Toledo - 315 (+27)
4 - Akron - 316 (+28)
5 - Central Michigan - 317 (+29)
T6 - Bowling Green - 319 (+31)
T6 - Ball State - 319 (+31)
8 - Eastern Michigan - 330 (+42)
9 - Western Michigan - 332 (+44)
10 - Ohio - 339 (+51)
The second round of the Mid-American Conference Championship will be played Saturday with the third and final round set for Sunday.