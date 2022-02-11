LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. – The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team concluded the Mid-American Match Play Challenge on Tuesday with two MAC opponents.
The Falcons first faced Western Michigan in the morning before taking on Eastern Michigan in the afternoon. Bowling Green made both matches close, but came up just shy against both opponents.
The Falcons concluded the event 1-3 over the course of the two days with Illinois State winning the event after defeating the top-seeded Central Michigan Chippewas in the Championship match Tuesday afternoon.
Kayla Davis and MacKenzie Moore both posted stellar days for the Falcons with each going 2-0 on the day. Davis and Moore both clinched their first match of the day with three holes left to play.
During the afternoon slate, Moore tallied a win with five holes remaining while Davis did so with two left. Davis also won both of her matches on Monday, going a perfect 4-0 over the four rounds played. Davis was one of just two golfers over the course of the event to go 4-0. MacKenzie Neal of Morehead State was the only other to do so. Others were able to go 3-0 due to either byes in the first round or not competing in the fourth round.
The Falcons will be off for a week before returning to action on Feb. 25 for a weekend event in Rio Verde, Arizona. From Feb. 25-27, Bowling Green will be competing in the Rio Verde Invitational for the first time since the 2019-20 season.