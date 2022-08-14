Panthers Commanders Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Even though the Carolina Panthers are another day closer to announcing a starting quarterback before the beginning of the regular season, the first exhibition game did not do much to drastically change the status of the competition.

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid aside from a fumbled snap in Carolina's 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders.

