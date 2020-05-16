In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead plays the ball while Minnesota United forward Miguel Ibarra chases him during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Frisco, Texas. Hollingshead has been sheltering in place since Major League Soccer suspended the season because of the coronavirus outbreak. But his experience has been a bit different than other athletes in the same situation. He and his family have spent the time bonding with their foster son. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)