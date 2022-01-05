BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program saw four players reach double-digit points on Wednesday at Alumni Arena.
Samari Curtis led the way with a career-high 25 points, but it was Buffalo that captured the win in the 99-88 final. The loss moves the Falcons to 7-6 on the season and 0-2 in MAC play.
The Falcons and Bulls both came out of the locker room hot from the field, going a combined 5-for-5 to start the contest. Going into the first media timeout, Buffalo held a slim 10-9 advantage.
The two teams battled through the first half. Buffalo utilized eight makes from the free throw line later paired with a 6-0 run to take a 33-25 lead, forcing a timeout from the Bowling Green bench with 7:10 left in the first half.
Late in the first half, Daeqwon Plowden logged four straight points, including a dunk, to narrow the Buffalo lead to 41-39. A Curtis layup the next time down the court knotted up the score at 41.
In the second half, Joe Reece came out strong for the Falcons, tallying seven points in the first two minutes of the half including an and-one opportunity. The efforts of Reece and the Falcons tied the score at 50-50.
Buffalo utilized a 6-0 run to take a 56-50 lead, but the Falcons immediately answered with a run of the same to once again knot it up, this time at 56-56 and force a timeout.
The Bulls were able to create a lead from there, but Bowling Green came fighting back. A Gabe O’Neal slam brought it to a three-point game, 70-67, forcing a Buffalo timeout. However, Buffalo hit five points out of the time to see BGSU call a timeout of their own.
Buffalo continued to add points to their lead here and there, taking a 99-88 final.
STAT LEADERS
Curtis: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Reece: 15 points, 1 rebound
Plowden: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Trey Diggs: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Kaden Metheny: 9 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Falcon stats
Curtis led the Falcons in scoring for the first time this season, logging a career-high 25 points on the night. The outing is the second-highest game by a Falcon this season, trailing only Plowden’s 26 against Milwaukee.
With 14 points on the night, Plowden pushed his career point total to 1,328 to pass former team Demajeo Wiggins for 22nd all-time. Plowden hauled in nine rebounds as well, now with 815 career rebounds, passing Ron Hammye for seventh all-time.
Metheny set a new season-high for assists matching his career-high with five on the night.
The Falcons’ next game on the schedule is set for Tuesday as BGSU takes to the road for a matchup against Ohio. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off.