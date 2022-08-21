White Sox Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — Johnny Cueto scattered five hits over 8 2/3 innings and José Abreu had an RBI double, sending the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cleveland leads the AL Central by one game over Minnesota, while the White Sox moved within 2 1/2 games of the Guardians. Chicago had lost three in a row.

