FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, Wrigley Field's marquee displays Lakeview Pantry volunteer information in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are instituting pay cuts because of the coronavirus crisis, but there will be no furloughs through the end of June. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the pay cuts were based on compensation. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein and president of business operations Crane Kenney took the highest reductions. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday, May 21, 2020 on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, says 80% of associates are taking a pay cut of 20% or less.