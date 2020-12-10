ROSSFORD - Jamari Croom’s impressive 10-point third quarter turned out to be the difference Thursday night as Rossford downed Otsego 61-42.
“Otsego is one of those teams that is coached so well. They’re so fundamentally sound. They do things the right way. Their coach has them doing things exactly the way they need to do it. Any win against a team like that is a good win,” Bulldogs head coach Brian Vorst said.
Rossford went on a 23-9 run that proved to be too much for the Knights. The Bulldogs went into the half up 24-22. Eight minutes later, Rossford was up by 16.
“We got really good shots in the third quarter because we played really hard defensively, and we shared the ball,” Vorst said.
“We saw in the first half how good they can be if you let them do what they want to do and what they like to do, and what they’re good at. In the second half, we did a better job of taking that away from them.”
Leading the charge was Croom, who went into the half with two points. The guard responded by scoring eight points in the first two minutes of the half alone. Croom netted three of the team’s first four field goals.
A pair of free throws by the senior capped off a 10-0 run by Rossford to open the half.
“I feel good. I feel like I could’ve done better. I had to pick up the intensity defensively in the third quarter, second half. First half we didn’t do so well, and we picked up the intensity. It led to a lot of easy buckets,” Croom said.
Later on defense, Croom poked the ball out of Otsego’s hands, leading to a steal and a dunk, putting the Bulldogs up 40-24.
“It felt great. It always feels good to get a dunk and hear the crowd go wild,” Croom said.
Croom would lead all Bulldogs in the game with 14 points.
“He is playing great basketball right now. When he plays with a ton of energy he is a phenomenal basketball player. He creates a lot on his own, but our guys do a great job of getting him the ball in a position to score,” Vorst said.
“He’s just taking advantage of that. He’s a really hard matchup because he’s quick, he’s athletic, he’s smart, he’s physical, and as wiry as he is, he’s really strong. Over the course of 32 minutes, typically he will have an advantage.”
One of the bright spots for the Knights was sophomore Ryan Dennis, who led all scorers in the game with 15 points, and chipped in six rebounds.
Rossford improves to 3-0 on the year. The Bulldogs play Elmwood next Friday, Dec. 18.