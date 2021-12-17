Bowling Green State University hockey battled hard, but couldn’t get a win over 17th ranked Ohio State Friday night. The Falcons lose 3-2 to the Buckeyes after having an early lead again.
After the Falcons scored, the Buckeyes would score. They went back and forth and competed for the first two periods.
Then enter the third period. OSU’s Cam Thiesing scored to make it a 3-2 game with 14 minutes left in the period.
BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said he was proud of the effort again from his team, despite the result.
“A lot of times sports aren’t fair. We’ve talked during the course of the year where we’ve been disappointed with our effort and our process. I thought we played good today,” Eigner said.
Both teams continued to battle until the last few seconds of the third period.
With about a minute left, BGSU’s Chrystopher Collin got into a fight with OSU’s Quinn Preston. Both went to the box.
During the fight, BGSU’s Seth Fyten and OSU’s Will Riedell also get into the box for roughing.
All players were given 10 minute misconducts. Collin was ejected from the game for fighting.
“The little skirmish, I think it was two teams battling hard for six periods and that was the end,” Eigner said.
Then on the ensuing faceoff, the clock did not start on time and OSU goaltender Jakub Dobes intentionally dislodged the net.
After another review, the referees rewarded the Falcons with a penalty shot.
After talking through it on the bench, Eigner decided to go with Taylor Schneider to take the shot.
“Taylor has been really good in the shootout for a long time around here. He has scored some big goals,” Eigner said.
OSU’s Dobes made the save and the Falcons could not get the score they needed.
The whole period was filled with BGSU shot attempts that couldn’t find the back of the net. They had 18 shots on goal in the third period.
“We had some opportunities. Their goalie played really well. At the end of the day, you have to tip your hat to him because he played really well all weekend,” Eigner said.
Dobes finished the game with 42 saves in the game. He had 72 saves over the whole series.
Christian Stoever got the start again today for the Falcons. Eigner said Zack Rose is still dealing with an injury and thought the extra rest is necessary.
Stoever had 24 saves today. He had 46 saves over the whole series.
A lot of guys stepped up in this series to compete with a top 20 program in Ohio State.
Nathan Burke and Alex Barber each had two points in the series for BGSU. Both scored a goal in the first game and had an assist the next game.
Gabriel Chicoine scored his first goal of the season as a Falcon in the first period. Sam Craggs also chipped in a goal today.
Both goals gave the Falcons a lead and were on the power play. BGSU went 2 for 4 on the power play. OSU went 2 for 5 on the power play.
As a team, the Falcons had 44 shots on goal in the game. In the series, they had 77.
For OSU, Georgii Merkulov was the Falcons’ kryptonite. Merkulov had two goals in this series. Both goals were a game-tying goal.
After a Merkulov goal, the next goal scored in both games would be the game-winning goal.
BGSU is now 8-7-3 on the season. Since they swept Lake Superior State, they are 1-4-1.
However, Eigner said this is the best the team has played in a series. There could be some momentum for this team to ride out during the second half of the season.
“I think we showed everyone in NCAA hockey that we’re there and we’re going to battle with everyone, any day and anytime,” Chicoine said.