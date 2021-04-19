Sam Craggs, a senior forward for the Bowling Green State University hockey team, announced on Monday that he would be returning to the ice at the Slater Family Ice Arena for the 2021-22 season, using his extra year of eligibility to remain a Falcon.
“I’m extremely excited for having the opportunity to play a fifth year as a Falcon. Bowling Green is like a second home to me and I can’t wait to be back next year,” said Craggs in a release.
Over his four years as a Falcon, Craggs has totaled 50 points in over 144 games, scoring 21 goals and logging 29 assists. During the 2020-21 season, Craggs tallied four goals and eight assists for a total of 12 points. Craggs also scored at least a point in five of the last six games of the season, including three assists in the second WCHA semifinals game against Northern Michigan.
Over his tenure with the Falcons, Craggs has registered six multiple-point outings with a career-high of three points in a game, doing so twice in his career. Of those six, one was also a multiple-goal game while he has had two multiple-assist games, including the three-assist game against Northern Michigan in the WCHA playoffs.
During the 2020-21 campaign, Craggs also registered a power play goal, a short-handed goal and a game-winner, being just one of just three players to log all three this past season for Bowling Green. The other two were Taylor Schneider and Connor Ford.
A native of Elmhurst, Illinois, Craggs joined the Falcons at the start of the 2017-18 season after playing for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, Youngstown Phantoms and Waterloo Black Hawks in the USHL as well as the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL. Since then, Craggs has been a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and three-time WCHA All-Academic, receiving both recognition’s each season he was eligible.