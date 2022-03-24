Bowling Green State University hockey forward Sam Craggs has signed with the Toledo Walleye, the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.
Craggs, a native of Elmhurst, Illinois, played five years at Bowling Green, setting the program record for games played at 181.
Craggs finished the 2021-22 season with nine goals and four assists for 14 points, concluding his career with 30 goals and 34 assists for 64 points. The forward was one of five players to appear in all 37 games last season, pushing his career total to a program-record 181 games. This mark is tied for fifth in NCAA history. Craggs had two goals in game 2 of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Mason Cup Quarterfinals, his lone multi-point game of the season.
An assistant captain on the 2021-22 team, Craggs is a three-time Western Collegiate Hockey Association Scholar-Athlete and three-time WCHA All-Academic selection. He ranks ninth in program history with 295 penalty minutes. He concludes his career with five power play goals, four game-winning goals, and three shorthanded goals. Over his five-year career, the forward had a plus/minus of +21.
In 2019, Craggs netted the game-winning goal in overtime of the WCHA Semifinals against Northern Michigan. The score sent the Falcons to the WCHA Championship and they were later selected for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first appearance since 1990. Two years later, he logged a career-high three assists against the Wildcats in the WCHA Quarterfinals. The win was Bowling Green’s 20th of the year, extending the program’s streak of 20-win seasons to seven.