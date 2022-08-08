Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs a conditioning exercise at NFL football training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

 Gus Ruelas

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott lingers a little longer after practice at training camp with family, friends and even fans these days, seemingly more comfortable with everything that accompanies being the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys.

His time in that role could be running short and might end next offseason if Elliott can't regain the form that led to NFL rushing titles in two of his first three seasons.

0
0
0
0
0