TOLEDO — Bowling Green’s Macy Hanus and Perrysburg’s Mason Deal were named the players of the year for the Toledo Junior Golf Association at Monday’s banquet held at Inverness Club.
Hanus, a 2020 Bowling Green High School graduate who will play golf for the University of Toledo, also won Monday’s TJGA Founders Invitational tournament at Inverness. Her round of 75 included a 1-under score on the back nine. For the third time in her junior career, Hanus was named the Sharon Keil Player of the Year.
Deal, who shot a record 63 at Belmont Country Club in Perrysburg,earlier in the season, will be a senior at Perrysburg High School. He was named the Frank Stranahan Player of the Year.
Deal was also selected by his peers for the Paul Hahn Boys Sportsmanship Award.
Paige Zolciak, a 2020 St. Ursula Academy graduate who lives in Perrysburg, was selected by her peers for the Karen Stone Girls Sportswoman Award. She also earned the Paul Szymanski Scholarship.
The Dr. Ed Jacob Scholarship went to Alexandra Simpson.
The winners of Monday’s golf at Inverness Club:
Boys 14-18
Charlie Riggs, 2021, Sylvania, 32-37—69
Andrew Briars, 2021, Maumee, 38-36—74*
Max Leppelmeier, 2021, Wauseon, 37-37—74*
Mason Deal, 2022, Perrysburg, 37-37—74*
Zach Miller, 2022, Harrod, 35-40—75
*Scorecard playoff winner
Girls 14-18
Macy Hanus, 2020, Bowling Green, 40-35—75
Olivia Martinez, 2021, Bellevue, 40-41—81
Paige Zolciak, 2020, Perrysburg, 43-38—81