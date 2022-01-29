SYLVANIA — Bowling Green led Southview, 43-40, after three quarters, but Sean Millington scored eight fourth quarter points to lead the Cougars to a 57-54 comeback victory Friday.
Millington and Kellen Leake led the Cougars with 16 points each. Southview improves to 9-6 overall and 5-3 in the Northern Lakes League, while BG falls to 8-8 and 3-5.
Jabari Conway led BG with 14 points, Brayden Freyman scored 11, Ryan Jackson scored nine and Nate Kress had eight points.
Jake Amspoker scored seven points, Evan Brandt scored three points and Isaiah Cook added two points.
For the Cougars, Micah Bays scored 11, A.J. Jump, Adam Hollar and Avery Offensburg scored four apiece and Michael Alexander III added two points.
EASTWOOD-GENOA BOYS
GENOA—Genoa’s defense held Eastwood’s offense to 16 first half points and then the Comets held on to defeat the Eagles, 44-40, Friday night.
It is Eastwood’s first Northern Buckeye Conference loss as they fall to 11-3 overall and 7-1 in the league. Genoa is 6-11 and 6-4.
The Comets still led 34-26 entering the fourth quarter, but Eastwood made a final stand. Jon Huston made 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to keep the Comets in the victory column.
Griffin Meyer led Genoa with 15 points, Huston and Aiden Hemmert scored eight apiece, Skylar Ju scored seven points, and Aiden Brunkhorst added six points.
Jacob Meyer scored 13 to lead Eastwood, Lake Boos and Gavin DeWese scored seven apiece, and Case Boos scored five points.
Jake Limes and Emmet Getz scored three points apiece and Tristan Schuerman added two points for the Eagles.
ROSSFORD-FOSTORIA BOYS
ROSSFORD — Rossford junior Derek Vorst had 21 points, five assists and blocked two shots as the Bulldogs downed Fostoria, 76-43, at George Wolfe Field House Friday.
The win puts Rossford, coupled with an Eastwood loss to Genoa Friday, into a virtual first-place tie with the Eagles in the loss column. The Bulldogs and Eagles face off in Pemberville Tuesday.
Rossford is 13-4 overall and 9-1 in the NBC, Eastwood is 11-3 and 7-1. After losing to the Bulldogs, Fostoria drops 6-7 and 3-6.
The Bulldogs opened a 20-8 lead on Fostoria, but the Redmen battled back to close the gap to three, 31-28, at halftime. In the second half, Rossford took charge and outscored Fostoria, 45-15.
Rossford, which outscored Fostoria 33-12 from beyond the arc, shot 67% (29-for-43) from the field, including 50% (11-for-22) from downtown and made 7-of-11 free throws.
For Rossford, Jake Morrison had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Garrette Murphree made 5-of-9 three-point shots to account for his 15 points, plus he had two assists, and Brenden Revels had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for the Bulldogs.
Brandon Swope had five points and six rebounds, Anthony Quintonella scored three points and Michael Gilreath added two points for the Bulldogs.
Zach Ward led Fostoria with 15 points and two assists, Jordan Ferguson scored 11 points and Machi Johnson scored nine points.
Lakai Robinson had six points and five rebounds and Jared Durst added two points for the Redmen.
ELMWOOD-OTSEGO BOYS
TONTOGANY — Elmwood opened a 17-4 lead, and then cruised to a 63-25 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Otsego Friday.
The Royals are 9-7 overall and 6-3 in the NBC, while Otsego falls to 1-11 and 1-6.
Bryce Reynolds led the Royals with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Hayden Wickard had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Brady Ziegler scored eight points, Kade Lentz had six points, five rebounds, two steals and four assists, and Allen Sterling had four points and two steals.
Will Harrison had three points and four assists and Will Sorensen added two points for the Royals.
Owen Weaver, Cooper Kempf and Chase Helberg led Otsego with five points apiece, Jack Simpson and Hunter Kitzler scored four each, and Michael Budge added two points.
LAKE-WOODMORE BOYS
MILLBURY—Brandon Darr scored 14 points and Cam Hoffman added 11 as Lake defeated Woodmore, 54-44, in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt Friday.
The Flyers are 6-10 overall and 4-6 in the NBC, while the Wildcats fall to 1-13 overall and are winless in nine conference games.
The Flyers opened a 15-6 first quarter lead, and then once they got it to double-digits they were able to maintain that most of the rest of the way.
Matt Perry and Severie Proffitt scored eight points apiece, Dylan Wylie scored six points, David Parsons had three points, and Chase Osborn and Connor Moore scored two apiece for the Flyers.
Aaron Miller scored a game high 20 points for the Wildcats, Jack Everett scored eight points, and Brady Thatcher and Duane Perkins scored five points each.