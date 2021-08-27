PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg defeated Findlay 28-14 for their first win of the season in a home game on Friday. It is also head coach Dirk Conner’s first win at Perrysburg.
The offense had a better showing this time around after only scoring 10 points last week. The Yellow Jackets had 531 total yards of offense.
Conner said the team has found a rhythm.
“The guys have really bought in and I saw the change this week. This is what we are,” he said.
The offense ran through running back Connor Walendzak. He had 220 yards rushing and 106 yards receiving. Walendzak scored on the ground twice and took the checkdown pass for a 35-yard receiving touchdown.
Quarterback TJ Takats chipped in as well. He went 14 for 19 with 140 yards through the air with his lone touchdown pass thrown to Walendzak.
He did most of his damage on the ground. With the defense keying off Walendzak, Takats found room and had 166 yards rushing on 18 attempts. He also ran for a 6-yard touchdown.
The defense made life hard for the Trojan offense.
Findlay quarterback Max Roth finished the game 4 for 11 with 6 yards. He also threw an interception to Perrysburg’s Kanyon Gagich.
Roth was Findlay’s leading rusher. He had 32 yards on six attempts. As a team, the Trojans had 59 yards rushing.
Findlay’s offense could only muster 65 yards of total offense and three first downs the whole game.
The Trojans stuck around because of their special teams.
Findlay’s Ben Ireland had a 60-yard punt return in the third quarter to cut the lead down to 14-7.
After giving up a score to go down 28-7, Donovan Harris took the kickoff 90 yards to cut the lead down to 14.
The Yellow Jackets also dominated in the time of possession. They held the ball for just over 37 minutes of the game. The Trojans only had the ball for just under 11 minutes.
This game showed how dangerous Perrysburg can be when they play this brand of wear and tear football.
“For what we are going to have to do to win at the G-1 level like we want to win at, that’s the type of football we got to play,” Conner said.