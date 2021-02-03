In a series where Bowling Green hockey needed to bounce back after being swept, the Falcons did that — and more — with their sweep of then-No. 18 Michigan Tech last weekend.
The Huskies came into Slater Family Ice Arena sporting a seven-game win streak and left with a two-game losing streak, and the games weren’t all that close.
On Friday, the Falcons outmatched Michigan Tech 6-3 thanks in large part to a three-goal first period with two points coming from senior forward Justin Wells. He scored the first goal and assisted on the second.
On Saturday, things got a little murkier as the Falcons went into the second period down 2-1, but a 4-0 second and third period led the Falcons to a 5-2 victory.
With the two huge victories, the Falcons kept their standing in the latest USCHO poll, staying at No. 8 in the country like they had been ranked the week before. Their record moved to 16-4 overall and 5-1 in the WCHA.
Now the Falcons get No. 6 Minnesota State, who is coming off a 4-1 loss to Bemidji State. On the season, the Mavericks are 9-2-1 overall, and 6-0 in WCHA play.
The game will be a display of the two best offenses in the WCHA — and two of the elite offenses in the whole country. Minnesota State comes in ranked as the No. 11 scoring offense in the country, scoring 3.6 goals per game. BGSU is No. 6 scoring 3.8 goals per game.
The scoring defenses aren’t too shabby either as Minnesota State comes in at No. 1 in the country allowing just one goal per game, and BGSU comes in at No. 4 allowing 1.8 goals per game.
BGSU head coach Ty Eigner knows that this is going to be the toughest defense that the Falcons have gone against all season.
“They are a team that can beat you multiple ways and it starts with their defense,” he said. “They defend really hard as a team, they value playing in their own end. Last year they were a team that led the country in goals against and also led the country in goals for, so that just tells me that they have a bunch of really good players.”
The Mavericks may have had the upper hand on everyone in college hockey last year, but this year it is the Falcons that are tops at putting the puck in the back of the net.
That has led to the Falcons being confident and going up against a juggernaut like the Mavericks isn’t going to change that, said BGSU senior forward Brandon Kruse.
“We just need to play our way, play with speed. We’re not really too worried, we’ve had success against them in the past and when we play our way I think we can beat anyone in the country,” Kruse said.
Kruse leads the Falcons and the WCHA in points this season with 25 on 15 assists and 10 goals.
The puck is set to drop from Mankato on Friday at 8:07 p.m. and Saturday at 7:07 p.m.