PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg had opportunities, but a senior-laden Northview team scored the lone goal in a 1-0 Wildcat victory Wednesday night.
Despite a 3-3 overall record, the ‘Cats stay a perfect 2-0 in the Northern Lakes League with the win at Perrysburg’s Widdell Field at Steinecker Stadium. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-2-1 and 1-1.
Northview’s 13 seniors kept their composure, even when the Yellow Jackets were pressing hard the final 20 minutes to tie the game.
“This is one of those games, that on any given day, anybody can beat anybody, and Northview has a lot of seniors,” Perrysburg coach Jorge Diaz said. “They are a very composed team in the back. No matter what we did, we dominated, but we just did not put the ball in the net.”
Perrysburg had five shots on goal to Northview’s four, but the Yellow Jackets fired seven shots that missed the net entirely, but not by much.
The Perrysburg front line forced 18 goal kicks and punts while the Wildcats forced just three punts and and three goal kicks.
The game’s only score came with 17:39 remaining in the first half when Northview junior CeCe Lutz directed a lead pass to senior Nicole Taylor. Taylor beat a defender and scored what proved to be the game-winner.
“Nicole’s biggest thing is she works so hard. She doesn’t give up on that ball. She went for it and she just kind of slinked through,” Northview coach Ella Walsh said. “She’s fast and she’s all business. She just had desire to get that goal. (She had) a really calm finish at the end, too.”
With 18:17 remaining, it looked as if Perrysburg had tied the game on a corner kick, but the Yellow Jackets were whistled for a defensive foul inside the box.
With 4:44 remaining, Perrysburg senior midfielder Rayann Pruss booted a free kick that just missed catching the top of the net, searing over the top crossbar by less than a foot.
Perrysburg’s top scorer, junior Adelle Francis, came into the game with 17 points, but was unable to manage a shot on goal.
“It was a tremendous defensive effort by them defending our tough team players. They had a good game plan,” Diaz said.
Walsh added, “We pride in ourselves in being organized defensively. We have big time players in our center backs, our fullbacks, and our older mids.
“We are delighted. They just kept the team strong there and provided the opportunity for our forwards to create all those chances, too. It was fortunate that more did not go in, but defensively it was just super.”
Diaz was proud of the effort by his veteran senior starting goalkeeper, Ashley Wood, who had not allowed another NLL team to score on her in two years until Taylor’s goal.
“They had only one single opportunity, clearly, of a goal,” Diaz said. “Any trouble we had our goalie took away.”
In the second half, Diaz gave freshman goalkeeper Elizabeth Motter an opportunity in goal, and despite facing only two shots on goal, she got the 40-minute shutout.
“I made a goalie change and our freshman stepped up like a big-time player and prevented them from scoring, so I was happy about that,” Diaz said.