Four year and four MAC championship titles for the BGSU women’s soccer team. This time around, they defeated Kent State 3-0 at Cochrane Stadium.
Head coach Jimmy Walker has continued the Falcon tradition of winning titles after taking over the team a few years ago.
“I was blessed to inherit a very great program two years ago. We’ve been able to maintain the levels that we’ve been at and advance it and move forward,” Walker said.
Senior Nikki Cox got the scoring started for the Falcons six minutes into the game. That would be the only goal for the Falcons in the first half.
The early lead gave the team a confidence to build on.
“Getting up early was huge for this team. It’s a big confidence boost for everybody, me included,” Junior goalkeeper Lili Berg said.
Berg ended the game with five saves. Most of them came at the end of the first period when Kent State had a flurry of chances near the goal.
The Falcons tacked on two more goals in the second half to put the game away.
Junior Audrey Shea scored to make it 2-0. Then minutes later, MAC Tournament MVP sophomore Lacee Bethea scored to make it a 3-0 game at the 75 minute mark.
BGSU had the edge in shots, 11-7. The Falcons pressured the Kent State defense often with five corner kicks. The Golden Flashes only had one.
While having a great season, there was a period of time where the regular season title was in jeopardy. That caused some doubt as to if this team could win another MAC tournament title.
Walker said the day they won the regular season title against Toledo helped bring confidence back into this team.
“A week and a half ago, we beat Toledo and won the conference that day. That gave everyone a huge boost and a huge lift. We have not looked back since then,” Walker said.
The Falcons will now wait until Monday to see who they play in the NCAA tournament. No matter who the opponent is, they will need to watch out for this BGSU team.
“They don’t know what’s coming. We’re coming in hot, we’re coming in ready. These are our goals we set for each other,” Bethea said.