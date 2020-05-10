In this Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa spits during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas. Already banned on sidewalks, outlawed indoors and pooh-poohed by polite society, that gob of saliva and lord-knows-what-else is done mucking up sports. In the wake of the coronavirus, teams are revoking the germ-landing privileges that turned dugouts, benches, boxing rings and even grass fields into potential biohazard sites. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca, File)