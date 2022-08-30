On The Fringe Golf

Cameron Smith, of Australia, with the claret jug trophy, speaks during a press conference after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. Fresh off a major, he already was being asked about joining LIV Golf. Smith officially joined the Saudi-funded league on Tuesday, Aug. 30. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

 Alastair Grant

ATLANTA (AP) — Two weeks after Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship with a record-tying comeback and a defining shot in a playoff, Dustin Johnson led a pack of players over to LIV Golf.

Two days after Tiger Woods strode across the Swilcan Bridge at St. Andrews for what might be the last time, Cameron Smith sat next to the claret jug and sidestepped questions about his inevitable departure to the Saudi-funded rival league.

