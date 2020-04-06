FILE - In this April 8, 2013, file photo, Michigan guard Trey Burke (3) walks off the court as confetti falls on Louisville players, including Russ Smith (2), Luke Hancock (11), Stephan Van Treese (44) and Zach Price (25), after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game in Atlanta. Coronavirus stopped March Madness before it could begin, meaning there would be no men's national college basketball tournament and no championship game. The virus also silenced another long-standing tradition, but Max Goren refused to let that tradition die.