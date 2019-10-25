College roundup: BG tops Toledo in four sets

Bowling Green 3, Toledo 1
TOLEDO — Only one of four sets was one by more than the minimum two points on Friday, but Bowling Green got the better of rival Toledo in scoring a 27-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22 Mid-American Conference win.
Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019
