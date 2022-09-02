CFP Expansion Football

FILE - Alabama's James Burnip warms up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, to discuss expanding the four-team format, re-opening the possibility that a new model for crowning a champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season. 

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season.

The university leaders who make up the CFP's Board of Managers would like to have the new format in place as soon as the 2024 season, if possible.

0
0
0
0
0