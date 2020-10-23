Kholbe Coleman, a senior linebacker for the Bowling Green Falcons, played very well in 2019. He is looking forward to even better things this year.
Coleman had 10 starts and played in all 12 games last season earning third-team All-Mid-American Conference honors.
He was eighth in the MAC and led the Falcons with 103 total tackles, including 40 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He also had two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up.
In the upset 20-7 win over Toledo last season, Coleman cleaned up 13 tackles.
This season Coleman has set several goals, including earning first-team All-MAC honors, getting some nationwide attention, beating Toledo and winning a MAC championship.
“I have looked on to improve the speed of the game, knowing the ins and outs of offenses and knowing what they are going to run before they run it,” Coleman said. “I am really trying to master my technique and play faster.
“As a team we have to play fast and we have got to play physical. That’s what we can hang our hat on. When we do that, we tend to win games,” he added. “If we allow ourselves to play fast most likely that defense is going to be good.”
BG head coach Scot Loeffler has seen improvement in Coleman. In his first three season Coleman played in all 36 games, including 22 starts.
“He has made some strides, which is great. The quarantine time really gave him time to dive into the playbooks,” Loeffler said. “Obviously, mentally he is better.”
It was difficult for Coleman and his teammates having to wait until it was announced that the MAC would play six games this season starting in November.
“I was so excited. Over the quarantine, I was working so hard. You go day-in and day-out knowing that it wasn’t going to be a season. And then when you finally know there is a season coming, all the work that you put in during the quarantine was finally going to pay off,” Coleman said. “I was ready to display my talents.”
The Falcons will open play at Toledo on Nov. 4.
“I always get my blood boiling and for it being the first game that just buys extra energy for me and my teammates. We go out every day and practice harder,” Coleman said about playing Toledo.
“It’s the energy we establish … It’s the intensity we have to bring every year ¬ it has to be hard and intense. When we think of Toledo we just say ‘hey, let’s dominate.”’
In his fourth year with the team, Coleman is helping the younger players find their way.
“It’s on and off the field. I am really close to this freshman class. I have really been a mentor to a lot of them. They come to me and I give them the answer fast,” Coleman said. “I want them to learn the schemes so later when I leave, they can take the crown. … It’s really a family concept. I want to grow as much as I want them to grow.
“It’s going to take time because they are young just out of high school … Their eyes have been everywhere right now, but they’re going to get onto it.”
Loeffler is pleased that Coleman is helping the younger players.
“We have got some youth on that defense, and he needs to display great leadership. He needs to display to the young kids and show them how it’s supposed to be done,” Loeffler said. “We expect that from him and so far, he has been doing a good job with that.”