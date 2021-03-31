TONTOGANY — Jim Bostdorff has decided to retire after 34 years of coaching Otsego basketball and 15 years as the head coach of the high school team.
He got his start coaching basketball in 1987 as the Otsego eighth grade boys coach. But his love for coaching actually started at an even smaller level in a completely different sport.
“It (coaching) has always kind of been in my blood. As soon as I graduated high school I started coaching little league baseball and took a liking to that,” Bostdorff said.
A 1979 graduate of Otsego High School, Bostdorff was the public address announcer for Otsego basketball out of high school. When the eighth grade basketball job opened up, he took it.
“Dale Wimmer, the coach at the time, had an opening at eighth grade and wanted to know if I wanted to do it. I said yeah I’ll give it a shot and I liked it. It turned out to be something that I hung with for quite a while,” Bostdorff said.
That opportunity eventually blossomed into an opportunity at the high school level, as he started coaching the freshman team in 1993.
It was here that he really learned a lot about being a coach from head coach Larry Asmus and his assistant Larry Clark who came over from Perrysburg after a good career.
“I had an opportunity with Larry Asmus and Larry Clark at Otsego as the JV coach,” Bostdorff said. “Just to be around those guys and the amount of knowledge they had. I still run plays and stuff that we ran back in the mid-90s with those guys.”
While head coach of the Knights, Bostdorff had a record of 172-180 and was the longest tenured coach for the program at 16 years at the helm. He won 14 playoff games in his time with the Knights as well.
The winning that Bostdorff helped produce isn’t what he will remember most, though.
“I think probably the thing that strikes me the best is all the relationships with these kids through the years. I had a blast coaching them, but it has been fun watching them go from being kids to becoming young adults and I have been staying in touch with them even after graduation. I’ve attended weddings and watched these kids start families and be productive citizens,” Bostdorff said.
While this is the end of Bostdorff’s tenure as head coach, it isn’t goodbye for all of the players that will be back at Otsego next season.
“I will be over there. When I told my team that this was it for me, I told them that I’d like to see those guys that are over there, I would like to see them through. But there is always going to be another class that you want to see through. I’ll be in the stands and I’ll be those guys’s biggest supporter,” Bostdorff said.